Moderna, a leading biotechnology company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Kenyan Government to establish a $500 million mRNA vaccines and related drug manufacturing facility in the East African country.

The proposed facility, expected to be the first of its kind in Africa, was designed to produce up to 500 million doses of vaccines yearly and focus on drug substance manufacturing which could be expanded to include fill/finish and packaging capabilities at the site.

Chief Executive Officer of Moderna, Stéphane Bancel, while speaking at the signing ceremony said Moderna was also working on plans that would allow it to fill doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in Africa as early as 2023, subject to demand.

“Battling the COVID-19 pandemic over the last two years has provided a reminder of the work that must

be done to ensure global health equity. Moderna is committed to being a part of the solution and today, we announce another step in this journey to build a drug substance mRNA manufacturing facility capable of supplying up to 500 million doses for the African continent each year.”

He explained that Moderna’s mRNA global public health vaccine programme, and its vaccine programmes against HIV and Nipah, are being undertaken with the support and partnership of the Republic of Kenya, the African Union and the US Government.

“We believe that this step will become one of many on a journey to ensure sustainable access to transformative mRNA innovation on the African continent and positively impact public health”, he added.

Co-founder and Chairman of Moderna, Noubar Afeyan, who thanked all the partners, said the company was honored to have played such a critical role in combatting the COVID-19 pandemic with its vaccine, adding that Moderna was determined to expand its global impact with the first manufacturing facility on the continent of Africa.”

Also speaking at the brief ceremony, President Uhuru Kenyatta said Kenyan Government was pleased to partner Moderna as the facility would help prepare Kenya and her sister states on the continent, through the African Union, to respond to future health crises and stave off the next pandemic.

“The partnership is a testament to the capabilities of our community and our commitment to technological innovation”, he said, adding that Moderna’s investment in Kenya will help advance equitable global vaccine access and is emblematic of the structural developments that will enable Africa to become an engine of sustainable global growth.”

Sen. Mutahi Kagwe, Cabinet Secretary for Health, said Kenya recognised and appreciated the collaboration of Moderna in building its local manufacturing capacity, noting that the project would ensure a quick response to health demands requiring Vaccine commodities”.

Moderna’s mRNA pipeline, in its prophylactic vaccines modality, includes 28 vaccine programmes including vaccines against respiratory viruses, vaccines against latent viruses and vaccines against threats to global public health.