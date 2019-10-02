Today, it is hard to predict exactly the next disruptions in the technology ecosystem and trends that will transform human life, as these powerful disruptions are dismantling entire industries and creating new frontiers.

Therefore, the maiden edition of Mobile and Disruptive Technology Forum 2019 (ModiTECH’19) being organised by TechEconomy.ng in collaboration with Nigeria CommunicationsWeek, is a platform for inter-sectorial review of economic impacts of these technologies; giving particular attention to the disruptive potentials of emerging technologies such as the Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Robotics, FinTechs and mobile phone economy around retail and service provision.

MoDiTech’19, which holds in Lagos on October 24, 2019, has the theme “The Power of Digital Services.”

Speaking on the choice of the theme, the editor, TechEconomy.ng, Mr. Peter Oluka, said that paradigm shifts spanned the world to the inherent advantage facilitated by disruptions in communication (telecoms), access to this technology is increasing income and return on investments (B2C & B2B), improving access to services such as smart metering, health (eHealth) and transportation (mobility), making financial services more convenient (FinTech/banking), and increasing the GDP (tax/revenue) of entire countries.

He said the FinTechs, for instance, are simplifying the user journey by leveraging technology and giving millions more people access to financial facilities.

“So what’s the next big thing? Where will the jobs be, and how can companies carve out a competitive advantage in the compelling global economy? 5G is coming. The NCC, for instance, has issued spectrum for research on 5G; so that should be the thinking of players in different sectors.”

He said that the event promises to make a difference as ground-breaking solutions would be unveiled along many dimensions of the forum.

On his part, the deputy editor, Nigeria CommunicationsWeek, Mr. Chike Onwuegbuchi, said that MoDiTech was credible platform to showcase disruptive technologies that even the government can leverage to address societal issues and improve on the economic indexes.

He said, “For instance, the volume of data in the world is growing by 60 per cent every year and for financial services in particular, the effective handling of data will be central to future business strategy especially with the unleashing of 5G technologies.”