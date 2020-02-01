Among the cluster of events of 2019 that made big impression in the mind of Lagosians, a certain purple-carpet soiree, dubbed “Film Gala,” remains a sparkling memory. It was a night Moët and Chandon, the world’s premium wine brand serenaded a galaxy of Nollywood stars with lavish gourmet meals and the finest of wine. The second edition of the Moët & Chandon’s Film Gala comes to town again this weekend.

Moët & Chandon, the official champagne of Golden Globes, has a long-standing affiliation with cinema since the early days of Hollywood, supporting several hundred films since. With its inaugural gala night of 2019, the Champagne of Cinema extended its affinity with the movie world to Nollywood, Nigeria’s movie industry.

In continuation of this tradition, the premium brand is rolling out drums as it hosts stars to another night of recognition of excellence in cinematic art, a night of glamour, wining and dining, aptly themed “Iconic.”

Elizabeth Opute, manager, Champagnes and Wines Portfolio, Moët Hennessy, Nigeria, said: “The crème de la crème of the film industry will converge for a night that is truly an appreciation and celebration of the industry.”

Scheduled for Sunday, February 2, 2020, the event will feature scintillating “Moët Moments” including among others, an offering of over 2000 glasses of Moët & Chandon and six courses of exquisite dining specially curated by the reputable Chef Daniel Olurin.

Opute, pointing out “Moët & Chandon’s special relationship with the big screen noted: “Being the exclusive champagne of celebration for illustrious film award ceremonies all over the world such as the Academy Awards and Golden Globes places us in good stead to execute the Moët & Chandon Film Gala and celebrate the Nigerian film industry in grand style.”

Jared Murray-Bruce, CEO, Silverbird Distribution, whose outfit joined the platform as content collaborator, appreciated the effort to honour hard work and dedication of all industry stakeholders to the craft of filmmaking as well as their commitment to raising the bar of Nigerian entertainment to global standards.