Ligue 1 side, OGC Nice has taken a major step towards winning the race for the signature of free-scoring Nigerian forward, Terem Moffi.

According to FootMercato, Nice has reached an agreement on personal terms with Moffi and only need to conclude transfer negotiations with FC Lorient to complete a move for the Super Eagles forward.

But the two clubs are still miles away from reaching an accord on the transfer fee for Moffi.

OGC Nice has reportedly made a first offer for the Nigerian striker believed to be around €18 million but Lorient wasted little time in rejecting the offer.

The Breton club expects between 25 and 30 million euros for a striker who is one of the leading goalscorers in Ligue 1 and has several suitors from the English Premier League.

Moffi scored his 12th goal of the season on Saturday night when he opened the scoring for Lorient in their 3-1 collapse at Marseille.

Only PSG forward Kylian Mbappe has found the back of the net more times than the former Kortrijk forward.

The 23-year-old’s brilliance has attracted the attention of clubs abroad with Southampton, Crystal Palace, West Ham, and Newcastle among the clubs that have shown interest in the targetman.

While a move to England could be too tempting to push aside for Moffi, switching to Nice may not be attractive for the Super Eagles striker.

The Eagles have struggled this term, winning only six of 18 league matches and sitting in tenth position with 24 points.