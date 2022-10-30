Super Eagles striker, Terem Moffi could return to action for Lorient welcomes Nice in their Ligue 1 fixture on Sunday.

The Nigerian striker has been missing for the Les Merlus in recent weeks, but he could be back on the pitch soon.

Moffi was hauled off after he suffered an ankle injury in Lorient’s goalless draw against Reims on October 15.

However, the 23-year-old hitman returned to mild training four days ago. Ahead of Les Merlus’ home fixture today, coach Régis Le Bris revealed that Moffi could be available if he passes a late fitness test.

“Moffi and Kone participates in Saturday’s session,” coach Régis Le Bris said as per Le Telegramme.

“Ibra (Koné) followed a concussion protocol, but the tests are positive. We’ll see if he can play, like Terem. But we won’t take any risks.”

Moffi has been the best Nigerian striker in Europe’s top five leagues this season. The former Kortrijk man has registered eight goals in eleven Ligue 1 games for Lorient, playing an integral role in their “Cinderella” start to the season.

The Super Eagles hitman has one goal in his four meetings with Nice, and he would be looking to add to that tally on Sunday.