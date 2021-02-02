Terem Moffi is on fire in the French Ligue 1 with relegation battlers FC Lorient – five goals in his last five matches – and he has admitted it will be the highlight of his young career to now play for the Super Eagles.

Moffi was sensational at the weekend when he came off the bench to score the winner against champions PSG complete with Neymar and Mbappe.

However, he said in an interview that he has yet to hear from Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, who recently watched him in action against Bordeaux, that it will be an honour to fly high with the Super Eagles.

“I haven’t heard from the coach,” he revealed.

“But if the opportunity arises, I would be extremely happy to represent my country.”

He also said he will not be short of role models to inspire him to glory in the national team.

“I grew up watching Jay-Jay Okocha, Obafemi Martins, Nwankwo Kanu, then Victor Osimhen play. I watch Osimhen play a lot, we played together (in the Golden Eaglets), he’s a real example,” he said.