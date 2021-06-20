Exciting Nigerian forward Terem Moffi has revealed his delight at finally fulfilling his dreams of playing for the Super Eagles while opening up on his relationship with the team’s more established strikers not failing ro say that his invitation to the Eagles remains a shock to him.

With the departure of Victor Osimhen on a multi-million euro deal to Napoli from Lille last summer, the French league welcomed little-known Moffi to newly-promoted Lorient.

Despite scoring on his debut, the youngster took a while to adapt to his new surroundings before exploding in 2021.

Moffi opened his account for the year against Monaco before smashing goals in games versus Bordeaux, Dijon, Monaco again, Olympique Lyon, Lens, and the winner against champions PSG.

But Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr was already convinced of the youngster’s quality and after his hat-trick in Lorient’s 4-1 defeat of Girondins Bordeaux in March, it was time for a national team call up.

Although he failed to make the final squad in March, Moffi finally made his debut for the Super Eagles in the friendly games against Cameroon this month.