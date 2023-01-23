A bold call from a French publication has claimed Terem Moffi has officially left Lorient and joined West Ham United.

That’s according to French publication Mercato Plein who claimed that Moffi has now joined West Ham from Lorient for €24 million (£21 million).

Hammers boss, David Moyes has been chasing Moffi for a couple of weeks now. However there has always been a discrepancy on the fee between he Ligue 1 and Premier League clubs.

It now seems as though a deal has been struck between Lorient and West Ham, with Moffi closing in on a move to England from France.

The powerful and pacy front man has been really impressing in Ligue 1 with Lorient this season, and his performances have drawn attention from David Moyes.

The addition of another forward will be needed if we are to achieve any kind of success this season.

French publication, Mercato Plein claimed that the Nigeria international striker has signed a deal with the Hammers until 2026. And West Ham has allegedly paid £21 million to Lorient for his services…

Moffi’s been on fire in Ligue 1 this season, with 12 goals in 18 games for Lorient to his name (Transfermarkt).

With Michail Antonio having regressed badly and potentially heading out the door, Moyes has already acted by signing Danny Ings.

And the thought of Ings, Moffi and Scamacca as our three centre-forward options is a really exciting one.