Super Eagles striker, Terem Moffi has chosen a switch to OGC Nice despite offers from Everton, Southampton, West Ham, and Marseille.

Moffi has been the subject of numerous transfer talks this January. And the reason for that is not far-fetched. The Nigerian striker has scored twelve goals in 18 appearances for Lorient.

The former KV Kortrijk man is only behind Kylian Mbappe on the Ligue 1 goalscoring charts.

Soccernet reported earlier that Everton, Southampton, West Ham, Lyon, Nice, and Marseille have reportedly shown interest in the 23-year-old.

However, according to French news outlet L’equippe, Moffi has chosen to move to Nice. Marseille and Lorient already had a deal in place, but Moffi rejected the transfer and chose Nice.

Les Aiglons are in search of attacking options as major point man Andy Delort wants to leave for Nantes. However, they want to conclude Moffi’s deal before they allow Delort to leave the club.

Both teams are yet to agree on a fee, but Lorient are demanding €25million before they sanction the transfer.

The 23-year-old Nigeria is one of the most coveted striker since the opening of the January transfer window with French Ligue 1 side, OGC Nice and English Premier League side, West Ham in stiff bidding competition so far.

Last week, Lorient reportedly rejected three offers ranging between €15m (about N7.3 Billion) and €20m (about N9, 976,686,450.00) from Nice while West Ham submitted an improved €30 million (about N14.7 Billion) including bonus after FC Lorient initially reportedly turned down offers between €15m(about N7.3 Billion) to €25m (about N12.2 Billion).

But leading French tabloid Foot, Mercato yesterday claimed Marseille has jumped ahead of both Nice and West Ham in the race for the Nigerian ace who has been in an impressive for Lorient in the first part of the Ligue 1 season.

Moffi is the second-highest scorer in Ligue 1 this season with 12 goals behind Paris Saint Germain’s Kylian Mbappé who has 13 goals hence the long-drawn out transfer battle to get his signature by many clubs.

One of the player’s confidant informed last week that “there are too many offers” for the Super Eagles forward but Foot Mercato claimed Marseille, who came into the transfer picture late, might have hijacked the transfer due to obvious reasons.

It was reported that Marseille, apart from impressive transfer figure, has also included exciting 22-year-old Senegal international striker, Ahmadou Bamba Dieng as part of the deal.

The French outlet further claimed Moffi is favourably disposed to joining Nice since the Les Aiglons have shown keener interest by twice jerking up their offers to a staggering €20m (about N9, 976,686,450.00) and it remains to be seen which of the two Ligue 1 side will eventually sign up the Nigerian.