For up and coming Afropop singer and rapper, Nweke Chukwuemeka Collins aka MOG, it was tears of joy as he emerged winner of the maiden edition of 100 Percent reality TV show held in Lagos recently.

Speaking after he was announced winner, the 22-year-old act said: “This is a big one for me and I am full of gratitude for the organisers. I believe that by the grace of God the sky wouldn’t be my limit. I heard about the 100 Percent Entertainment reality TV show on Instagram and I applied. Bingo! I was called up. At first, I was tense but along the line I became more confident. I wish to dedicate my success to my family and all my fans that stood by me. Above all, I want to dedicate my crown to God Almighty for his abundant grace upon my life. The feeling of success cannot be described. I was overwhelmed!”

Reacting, founder and organiser of the show, Ken Bassey described MOG as a “super-talented artiste who gave his best during the contest”, adding that his platform, Dabinchi Global will do all within its capacity to take his career to the next level.

For emerging winner, MOG went home with N1 million cash and a car among other prizes. The first runner-up, Oluwamayomikun Teidi aka Mayorkun and second runner-up, Francisca Onih aka Maryyetti also got consolation prizes.