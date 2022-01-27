By Steve Agbota

Managing Director, National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) Dr. George Moghalu, says the apex regulatory agency on brown water economy will leave no stone unturned in the quest to ensure accident-free water transportation in the country.

He further informed that safety on waterways as a major mandate of NIWA will be pursued with vigor under his watch as a process to engender confidence among water transportation operators and users, and also to attract local and foreign investment.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Speaking after inspecting navigational buoys facilitated by NIWA on Lagos waterways from Marina to Ikorodu, with an ongoing phase two from same Marina, navigating Iworo to Badagry, Dr. Moghalu noted that the Lagos template, geared towards activating a national water transportation safety architecture, will further help in emergency rescue operations and provide distressed boats an anchor before help arrives, thus eliminating incidences of crafts drifting on mid waters.

Accompanied by Lagos Area Manager of NiWA, Sarat Lara Braimah and President, Association of Tourist Boat Operators and Water Transporters of Nigeria (Atbowaton), Ganiyu Tarzan Balogun, Moghalu assured that NIWA will not fail in its responsibilities to enthrone enduring accident-free water transportation across littoral states in Nigeria.