Moses Akaigwe

The Catholic Archbishop of Onitsha Archdiocese, Anambra State, Most Rev. Valerian Maduka Okeke, has been commended for his accomplishments in winning souls and increasing the number of parishes in the area.

In a congratulatory message on the priest’s 39th ordination, the managing director of National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Dr. George Moghalu, said the achievements were inspiring, wishing him more glorious years of service to God: “I felicitate with the presbyterium, the religious and lay faithful of the archdiocese in celebrating with the archbishop and great pastor of souls who was ordained to the priesthood on July11, 1981, by Francis Cardinal Arinze.

“Okeke’s courage and strength have seen an increase in the number of parishes in Onitsha Archdiocese, from 70 to 183 in over 15 years. And by the virtue of his sermons, he has helped in the establishment of many strong spiritual homes, educational institutions and nurturing young people with musical talent through his musical academy.”

He prayed for more grace, strength and wisdom on the life of “the good shepherd as he continues to direct the affairs of Onitsha archdiocese in the years to come.”

Moghalu, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress {APC}, also felicitated with the Managing Director of Segofs Energy Group, Chief Barth Nwibe, on his birthday: “I thank Chief Nwibe, a party stalwart of the APC who is also known as Ugo Igbo, for the prominent role he played in re-positioning the party to deliver on its promises to the people and putting the country first.”