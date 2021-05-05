By Moses Akaigwe

Managing Director, National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Dr. George Nnadubem Moghalu, has felicitated with the Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Drainage and Water Resources, Chief Joe Igbokwe, on his 65th birthday.

Igbokwe had marked his birthday on Friday, April 30, with the launch of his new book, Igbo: 50 Years After Biafra.

Moghalu described him as a political analyst, writer and dogged fighter with integrity, uncommon wisdom and remarkable vision:

“Chief Joe Igbokwe’s life bears eloquent testimony to God’s goodness to mankind. Through hard work, he has served in many top positions in the Lagos State and in our great party, the APC. This was made possible through his unrelenting commitment, dedication, sense of duty and direction, responsibility, empathy and above all God’s grace.”

He prayed God to grant him long life in good health so he would continue working for the betterment of the society.

In another development, the NIWA MD saluted all fathers as the Christendom marked Fathers’ Day, reiterating that they are the foundation upon which the family is built.

He stated that he holds fathers in high esteem, and appreciates the critical role they play the family, stating that fathers are teachers, mentors and role models.

He expressed worries over the toll the current economic challenges are taking on parenting, and enjoined fathers to remain fervent in God and rekindle their faith in Him.

Moghalu affirmed his unrelenting support to fathers and families through his Zimuzo Development Foundation.