FRONTLINE gubernatorial aspirant for the November 6, 2021 election in Anambra State, Dr. George Moghalu, has declared that contrary to suggestions in some quarters, there was no governorship primary by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State last Saturday.

Addressing a press conference at the Valencia Hotel, Wuse 2, Abuja, yesterday, Dr. Moghalu disclosed that “in a few locations in the state, election materials arrived late in the evening, after both voters and officials had dispersed and long past the time, when it was possible to conduct even a semblance of an election.”

He added that in the rest of the state, neither materials nor personnel arrived, stressing, “As a result, elections did not hold in any voting centre in Anambra State on Saturday, June 26, 2021.

“Despite this evident reality, the primary Election Committee appointed by the leadership of the party and chaired by the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, went ahead to produce and announce purported results basedon nothing other than their fertile imagination and motivated by their private interests and arrangements.

“Perhaps, it is the motivation of those private interests that caused them to produce results so dubious that they have made themselves and our great party the subject of derision across the state and in the country.”

Moghalu, who disclosed that he has served the party in different capacities, declared that he would follow every legal path to ensure that the rights are done, stating his belief that APC leadership would do all in its power to organize a governorship primary in Anambra State.

Insisting that the manufactured results would not stand, Moghalu, who is also the Managing Director of Nigeria Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), stated: “As we, speak no major television station in the country has one recorded video clip of elections taking place anywehere in Anambra State.

“Yet, there are thousands of videos showing voters across the state complaining bitterly about the fact that neither the materials nor the personnel for elections was provided in their locales. The arrogant incompetence of the farce orchaestrated by Prince (Dr.) Dapo Abiodun, his team and the people they answer to insults every man and woman in Anambra State.

“The committee has abused its authority and participated in the corruption of the democratic ideals of the progressive movement. They have sought to rubbish the hardwork and sacrifice that has gone into building the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State. Their actions are an insult to good conscience bordering on the criminal. And I reject these results in their entirety and without the slightest reservation.”

He therefore called on the national leadership of APC and all those in the party, who still believe in the promise of democracy and good governance, who are committed to protecting respect for electoral processes and ensuring the rule of law to act now and ensure that primary elections are are properly conducted in Anambra State.

He maintained that members of the party can choose a candidate with character and integrity to lead the party to the Government House in Awka on November 6, 2021.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.