The Managing Director of National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Dr. George Moghalu, has attributed Gov. Dave Umahi’s excellent performance in Ebonyi to his love and passion for the people of the state. Dr. Moghalu made the remark when he paid a courtesy visit to the governor at the in his office in Abakaliki, recently.The NIWA helmsman, who is the front-running All Progressives Congress {APC} aspirant in the November 6 governorship election in Anambra state, stated: “His Excellency, Engineer. Dave Umahi, has judiciously applied the scarce resources available to the state to develop the needed infrastructure for the good people of Ebonyi State.”“It is not so much money that makes performance; it is the love for your people. When you are elected into a position, and you love your people you will perform, the size of your allocation does not matter.”He further encouraged the governor to continue with his transformation agenda, and never be distracted. Earlier, while welcoming Chief Moghalu in his office, Gov. Umahi had thanked him for the visit and gave him thumbs-up for his achievements at the National Inland Waterways Authority, saying that the south-east, Ndi Igbo and Nigerians at large, are happy with his footprints at NIWA. Highpoint of the visit was the flag-off of Ebonyi School Sports Competition at Ezza Secondary School, inspection of on-going construction of Ebonyi State International Airport, Shopping Mall, and Margaret Umahi International Market, among many others.In another development, Chief George Moghalu has decried the inter-communal clash between Omor and Anaku communities in Amabra state, which has resulted in loss of lives and damage to properties worth millions. According to local sources, three persons were confirmed dead, while houses belonging to indigenes, including a former Chief Judge of Anambra State and a former Commissioner’s houses were said to have been destroyed.

The NIWA MD, who strongly condemned the incident called on the state government to urgently swing into action to address both the remote and immediate causes of the crisis, to ensure lasting peaceful co-existence between the two communities. Mogahlu entreated the elite on both sides to speak out in outright condemnation of the crisis, and pleaded with members of the communities to embrace all efforts that would restore calm and lasting peace. He observed that the two agrarian communities need peace now to be able to concentrate on their seasonal farming activities, stating that no sacrifice towards achieving this goal should be considered too demanding.