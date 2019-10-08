Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The newly appointed managing director of National Inland Waterway Authority ( NIWA), Chief George Moghalu assumed office Tuesday with a warning to staff to live above board and remain committed to their duties.

Moghalu replaces Senator Olorunimbe Mamora who was recently appointed as Minister of Health (state).

Chief Moghalu in his speech after the hand over ceremony said he has come to consolidate on the achievements of his predecessors and not to destroy anything but to make friends and key into the president Muhammad Buhari’s administration vision and principle.

The new MD urged the staff to continue to embrace integrity, expertise , professionalism and commitment to duty, the absence of which he said will be a barrier to his set objective of the moving the organisation forward.

He said in order to encourage productivity and motivate honest, ethical , and hard working members of staff, he will priotise the welfare of staff and reward excellent and outstanding performance.

Chief Moghalu also promised to continue with the ongoing viable and justifiable projects as long as they conform to due process and the Act establishing the agency even as he said that he will strive to provide good leadership, guidance, supervision and motivation to all the staff.

In a brief remark, Mr Danladi Ibrahim, a top management staff who has been acting MD before the arrival of Moghalu, said within his acting capacity, he was able to commence the process of procuring self-employed propel barge with the capacity of carrying 60 numbers of 40 ft containers.

He also said he was able to procure additional dredges to carry out in – house maintenance dredging of navigable channels to cut costs for government and has gone far in the procurement of cargo handling equipment for Lokoja port.