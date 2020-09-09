Moses Akaigwe

Managing Director, National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Dr George Moghalu, has felicitated with the Cardinal Bishop of Velletri-Segni, Francis Cardinal Arinze, on the 55th anniversary of his episcopal consecration.

He wished the former Prefect for the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments, more illustrious and devoted years to the service of GoD and humanity,

Moghalu also rejoiced with the presbyterium, the religious and lay faithful of Onitsha archdiocese in particular, where he served as the Archbishop, as well as the entire Christendom. He recalled that since August 29, 1965, when Cardinal Arinze was consecrated Bishop and subsequently became the youngest Roman Catholic Bishop in the world, he has continued to live to the tenet of his motto: Regnum Christi Floreat (May the Kingdom of Christ flourish):

“By this virtue, the Cardinal has demonstrated the true character of a good shepherd, more so by working tirelessly for refugees, displaced persons, the sick and the hungry and offering solace to priests and faith-based organisations, as well as giving the faithful hope for the future, especially during the Nigeria-Biafra Civil War.”

He prayed for more grace, improved strength and wisdom on the life of the good shepherd as he continues to serve God and humanity.

Born on November 1, 1932, and from Odida village, Eziowelle in Anambra State, Moghalu said: “The Cardinal is widely acknowledged to have remained every inch himself, simple, hardworking, prayerful, humorous, methodical and precise, even decades after being called to work for the universal church in the Vatican.”

Cardinal Arinze has been away from Nigeria since 1984, and had the privilege of being on a short list of candidates to succeed Pope John Paul II on April 21, 2005. A publication by the Catholic Archdiocese of Onitsha, testified: “He has maintained a strong bond with his former flock in the area.”