By Moses Akaigwe

The managing director, National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Dr. George Moghalu, has described the chairman of Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company Limited (IVM), Chief Innocent Chukwuma, as a businessman and industrialist whose remarkable life story inspires the younger generation.

Moghalu’s eulogy was contained in a birthday message to the Nnewi auto mogul who turned 61 on Friday, October 1, the same day Nigeria celebrated its 61st Independence Day anniversary.

The NIWA MD said Chief Chukwuma was a great thinker and creator who has elevated the country to the league of automobile producing nations.

“The Chairman and founder of Innoson Group of Companies and also the man behind Africa’s first indigenous motor brand, Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing, started his small business as a trader in motorcycle spare parts and grow it into a force in the auto manufacturing sector in Nigeria.”

The NIWA MD said Dr. Chukwuma’s story is a lesson to every young Nigerian and African that with determination and hard work, one can achieve great things in life.

