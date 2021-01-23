By Moses Akaigwe

The Managing Director of National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Dr. George Moghalu, has appealed to well-meaning Nigerians to always show love to motherless babies, saying that such gestures would give them a sense of belonging.

He also emphasized that every child deserves quality education and a better life, which, according him the orphans cannot get unless members of the society lend their support.

Dr. Moghalu made the call during his recent visits to the Nigeria Red Cross Society Babies Home, and Onitsha South Motherless Babies Home, both in Onitsha, where he presented foodstuffs and other gift to the children.

He remarked: “If we look at what is happening in our society at the moment, I believe children can have a better deal in respective of their station in life whether orphans or not.”

The NIWA boss offered scholarship to little Miss Mmesomachukwu for her brilliance, charisma and leadership skills displayed in the way she led other little kids in prayer over the gifts he brought to them.

Moghalu also paid a visit to the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Onitsha, where he offered messages of hope to the inmates and donated relief materials.

Addressing the officers and men of the Nigeria Correctional Service facility housing over 918 of both male and female inmates, the NIWA MD said he had come to encourage them not to lose hope, assuring that the society had not rejected them.

Moghalu implored the inmates to remain steadfast as their lives would not end in the confinement, even as he presented material gifts to them, including food items, bottled water and drinks, toilet tissues, cartons of biscuits, and bags of rice, among others.

Moghalu, who is a founding father of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State, informed that he had always shown concern to improving the living standard of inmates in the prison, and would continue to do so.

He pledged sustainable support, especially as the authorities of the correctional center complained bitterly about the protracted case of lack of logistics for conveying inmates to the courts.

Speaking on behalf of the Deputy Comptroller of Prisons in-charge of Onitsha Correctional Centre, DSC Enwudor Nehemiah, thanked the NIWA Managing Director, for his kind gesture.