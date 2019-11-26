Zika Bobby

International Breweries Foundation, the social investment platform of International Breweries Plc, is set to unveil the beneficiaries of its Kickstart initiative during the 2019 Awards Ceremony scheduled for this week in Lagos.

Chairman of the Advisory Board of the Foundation, Peter Bamkole at a briefing said Kicktart is targeted at providing youths aged 18 and 35 with decent employment opportunities while encouraging them to proffer solutions to the nation’s challenges through entrepreneurship. “KickStart is a social investment initiative conceived to help reduce the unemployment burden in the country. KickStart empowers young enterprising Nigerians by supporting their entrepreneurial aspirations with business management trainings, mentorship, and most importantly grants,” he said.

Director, Legal and Corporate Affairs, Otunba Michael Daramola, said the beneficiaries presented their business plans in areas such as agriculture, circular packaging, climate action, crafts, fashion, education, healthcare, ICT, manufacturing, among others, adding that categories were selected in alignment with the nation’s Economic Growth Recovery Plan (EGRP)

Speaking to preparations for the awards ceremony, Daramola said the company is honoured to have Prof. Kingsley Chiedu Moghalu (OON) deliver the Keynote Address on the theme for the day: ‘Harnessing the Potential of the Youth for National Development through Innovation, Employability and Social Investment’.

Daramola said invited guests, including awardees look forward to benefiting from the insights of Moghalu, a global leader whose leadership has impacted several domains including banking, economic policy, development, governance, academia, international affairs, entrepreneurship, law and philanthropy.

Other dignitaries expected at the event are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Minister of Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo; the Special Assistant to the President on SDGs; Mrs Ajoke Orelope-Adefulire; the Director General of SMEDAN, Dr, Dikko Umaru Radda and other distinguished stakeholders.