The Presidential Aspirants Coming Together (PACT), has, on behalf of Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, demanded an apology from the Presidential Candidate of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), Prof. Kingsley Moghalu.

The group said its attention has been drawn to a recent statement by Maghalu where he claimed not to be aware of how Ezekwesili came into PACT.

In a statement jointly signed on behalf of PACT by Dr. Thomas-Wilson Ikubese, Mathias Tsado, Fela Durotoye, Dr. Favour Oluwamuyiwa, Dr. Elishama Ideh, Dare Fagbemi, Victor Ani-Laju, Godstime Iroabuchi and Clement Jimbo, they said: “…On his ignorance of how Ezekwesili came into the picture, right from the inception of PACT, all our meetings were moderated by Dr. Ikubese, who was also a presidential aspirant and a member of PACT.

“However, after the meeting before the last, some members suggested on our WhatsApp platform that we should get a neutral person, possibly a respectable national figure, who will preside over the meeting and serve; as the umpire during the electioneering process.

“The media sub-committee contacted Dr. Ezekwesili, who had to cancel some of her itineraries to honour our invitation.

“None of the PACT members, including Moghalu, raised objection to Dr. Ezekwesili serving as the umpire on our WhatsApp platform and none raised objection when she was physically present, before commencement of the election, during or immediately after the election…”

They further explained that Moghalu is seeking to paint Ezekwesili black because he narrowly lost an election which he had so much confidence that he would win and, therefore, demand that he apologize to Ezekwesili and other PACT members.

PACT was formed with just one aim; to get all new breed presidential aspirants to come together and present one consensus candidate, while others queue behind the fellow so that we can collectively wrestle power from the old brigades and restore our nation to a path of progress.