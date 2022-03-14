By Chinwendu Obienyi

Africa especially Nigeria can experience much more greatness only if efforts to eliminate the strains of inequality and gender bias in society are intensified.

These were the words of the Deputy Secretary-General, United Nations, Amina Mohammed, Chairman, Access Bank Plc, Dr Ajoritsedere Awosika, Chief Executive Officer, RED Media Africa, Adebola Williams and others.

They made this call during an exclusive dinner event themed; “An evening with African Power Girls” to commemorate International Women’s Day in Lagos at the weekend.

Delivering her opening remark, the Deputy Secretary-General, United Nations, Amina Mohammed, stated that it is only with women and girls at the centre of the continental efforts that we have the best chance to succeed in addressing its current and pressing global challenges; from the climate emergency to gender-based violence, political divisions and to a sustainable recovery from this global pandemic.

According to her, the SDGs reflect the commitment made by member states in this region over the past forty years in line with efforts and sacrifices of women activists and feminist movements.

She thereafter called on all stakeholders to recommit their energies to achieving true and irreversible gender inequality.

Also speaking, Chairman, Access Bank Plc, Dr Ajoritsedere Awosika, noted that truth remains the underlying factor of any economy as integration remains key in helping women to becoming successful in government and non-governmental roles.

“I believe strongly that Nigeria is a nation that needs talking and action but because we do not have that, things are awfully going wrong and so productivity is necessary especially when it gets to women who are also part of the keys used in improving any nation. hence, it is very important women know their roles from the larvae stage”.

For his part, Williams who spoke on his book titled; African Power Girls” remarked that his book centres on stories of different African women, who have made an impact and caused change in Africa and other parts of the world.

“African Power Girls is for every child in the continent, especially young girls seeking exposure and inspiration to follow their purpose and succeed in their chosen careers. it is also for parents who want their children to establish a deep connection to their rich heritage”, the Red Media boss said.