From John Adams, Minna

Mohammed Babangida, the son of former Military President, Ibrahim Babangida, narrowly escaped death Monday evening when his convoy ran into a trailer loaded with tomatoes along the Minna-Suleja highway.

Three of the security guards, all soldiers, died in the accident after their black Prado jeep had a head-on collision with the trailer travelling in the opposite direction.

Mohammed Babangida, who was heading to Abuja, was said to be in a Honda Space bus with other members of his family behind the security vehicle.

WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGES BELOW – NSFW

Although no member of the Babangida family was hurt, three of the security personnel in the Jeep died on the spot, while one is injured and is currently receiving treatment at the National Hospital in Abuja.

Details of how the accident occurred are still very sketchy, but an eyewitness told our correspondent that the bad portion of the dual carriage highway at Mallam Karu village, where vehicles divert to one lane, was responsible for the collision between the trailer and the convoy.

Sympathisers have continued to troop to the hill mansion of the former military president over the unfortunate development.