For two days, the Northern city of Minna, Niger State capital, was abuzz with festivity. Dignitaries from different parts of the country were in the city as guests of Mohammed Babangida, the gregarious son of former military President Ibrahim Babangida. In attendance were governors, royal fathers from around the state, notably the Emirs of Minna and Agaie; members of the National Assembly, commissioners and well wishers. The event was an epoch as it marked the 20th graduation ceremony of students from the El Amin International Schools, Minna, just as it was also important in the life of the 47 young boys and girls who graduated. It was indeed a very colourful event and undoubtedly, the school founded by the late first lady, Maryam Babangida, has not only outlived her but has continued to grow in leaps and bounds.

The first event for parents was the pre-graduation dinner party which was well attended, with the Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, as the guest of honour at the event and chief launcher of the school’s KS 2019 magazine. Major highlights were the presentation of certificates to the graduates by Governor Tambuwal; the overall best student award which went to Zainab Malabu for being the best student in 7 major subjects. She got cash awards, a Macbook laptop and a tablet courtesy of Mohammed Babangida, the Executive Director.

In his graduation day speech, he said when his late mother established her schools in Minna and Abuja, over 24 years ago, one of her abiding vision was to provide quality education in an enabling and inspiring environment. “And the truth is that her legacy is being sustained and enhanced and God willing by September 2019, El-Amin secondary school will be celebrating 25 years of purposeful leadership and excellence in the education sector”, he noted.