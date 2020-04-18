It is obvious that Mohammed Babangida takes after his famed father, General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangadia, ex-Nigeria’s military president, in so many ways. In looks, Mohammed is his father’s split image. But beyond this striking physical feature, this affable gentleman also shares almost similar idiosyncrasies with his retired General dad. How? Like his father, Mohammed was said to have entered into a covenant of sorts with his Creator to dedicate the rest of his life to the service of humanity. Perhaps, this explains why he is committed to philanthropy and putting smiles on the faces of people. Therefore, to those who are aware of his dedication to humanity, it was not surprising that he responded to the Niger State government’s appeal to Nigerians, especially important stakeholders in the North Central state, for assistance towards battling the deadly coronavirus pandemic that has crawled into the State. In a swift reaction, Mohammed alongside his siblings, through his El Amin Foundation, made a presentation of kits as well as a property to be used as an isolation centre to the State government.

In attendance at the presentation event in Minna were members of the State Executive Council , including the Secretary to the State Government, Ahmed Matane who is the Chairman of the State Task Force on COVID-19; Commissioner for Health, Dr Mohammed Makusidi; and Chief of Staff to the Niger State Governor, among others.

Items donated include hand gloves, medical face masks, bio-hazard bags, boots, full body kits or overalls, as well as a property to be used as isolation centre by the State. While receiving the items, Matane, who expressed gratitude to the Foundation, disclosed that the government would be moving furniture and other needed items to the structure immediately.

In his remarks, the Head Coordinator, El Amin Foundation, Alhaji Yakubu Alhaji, welcomed the government team and disclosed that the Foundation was reacting to the call by the State Government for help in fighting the coronavirus pandemic, which is currently ravaging the whole world. He also stated that the Foundation was set up to help humanity battle challenges such as the one posed by the virus; hence, the readiness to contribute its quota in helping the state.