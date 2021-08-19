By Lukman Olabiyi

The family of late Mohammed Fawehinmi, first son of late human rights lawyer, Chief Gani Fawehinmi officially confirmed that he died as a result of COVID-19 related complications.

Saheed, who is the younger brother of the deceased and Head of late Chief Gani Fawehinmi (SAN) family made the disclosure t at a news briefing held at their Remi Fani-Kayode Street, Ikeja GRA residence.

Saheed said the family could not immediately disclosed the cause of their brother’s death because they “wanted the information to be based on factual medical details especially as maybe contained in the death certificate.

“Today, however, we are in a position to inform you that our dear brother died from COVID-19 related complications”, he said.

He stated that his late brother, Mohammed, was not vaccinated against COVID-19 disease.

“The cardinal point of this press conference is to tell Nigerians that we have to get this vaccine. It is better to tread the path of caution because if he (Mohammed) had taken the vaccine, maybe he would have been alive today.

“Arising from this, we want to use this opportunity to urge all Nigerians to take necessary precautions to avoid being infected by the deadly disease including but not limited to taking the required doses of Covid-19 vaccine, correctly wearing face masks, regularly sanitising, regularly washing hands with soap and maintaining social distancing amidst crowds”, he said.

He therefore implored all Nigerians

to take necessary precautionary measures particularly the non- pharmaceutical COVID-19 protocols against the virus, especially people whose immune system could easily be compromised because of underlying ailments .

Saheed also enjoined government at all levels of to intensify sensitization of Nigerians on the need to take the complete doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to curb the community transmission of the virus at the grassroots.

Besides, he called on the federal and state governments to invest more in the health sector, and also solicited a quick resolution of the lingering strike by members of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD).

“Additionally and in line with our late brother’s consistent advocacy, we call on the Federal and state governments, to invest more in health care. In particular we urge the government to do all that is necessary to end the ongoing strike by members of the National Association of Resident Doctors”, he added.

Saheed said the late Mohammed was everything to them in the family and that his commitment to the family and their community in Ondo was second to none stressing, “he didn’t allow his situation to incapacitate him. What most men would not do standing, he did on the wheel chair”.

The press conference had in attendance some family members, rights activists and friends including Mrs. Basirat Fawehinmi-Biobaku, Mubarak Fawehinmi, Executive Director, International Press (IPC) anre Arogundade, Executive Director, Centre for Free Speech, Richard Akinnola, Dr. Okon Ariba, Idiat Aliyu and Comrade Biodun Aremu.

Speaking on the burial arrangements for his late brother, Saheed said the programme will start with a service of songs and the night of tributes on Wednesday August 25 at the Archbishop Vining Cathedral in Ikeja from 4 to 7pm.

“The two events will be divided into two halves. The night of tributes will enable friends, associates, partners, comrades, human rights activists, pro-democracy, trade union and socialist groups to pay their tribute.

“In the morning of Friday August 27, 2021, the remains of our brother would be interred at the Gani Fawehinmi family compound in Ondo after a brief funeral service.

“We welcome those who will like to identify with us during these ceremonies but in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic we would ideally appreciate if the crowd is limited”, he stated.

Mohammed, 52, died on Wednesday, August 11 in a Lagos hospital. He had earlier on the fateful day, complained of having difficulties in breathing.