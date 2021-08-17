Mohammed, eldest son of the late Chief Gani Fawehinmi (SAN), will be laid to rest on August 27 in Ondo State.

Mr Lanre Arogundade, former chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists, Lagos chapter and close associate of the family, disclosed this in Lagos, yesterday.

“The family has concluded arrangements to hold the service of songs at the Vining Hall, Adetiloye House, Archbishop Vining Memorial Church Cathedral, Oba Akinjobi Road, GRA, Ikeja from 4 p.m.

“Interment will be on Friday at late Gani Fawehinmi’s Compound in Oka, Ore Road, Ondo, Ondo State at 9 a m. The family’s outing service comes up on Sunday, August 29, at Archbishop Vining Memorial Church Cathedral in Lagos at 10 a. m,” Arogundade, director of the International Press Center, said on behalf of the family.

Arogundade stressed that all COVID-19 protocols would be strictly adhered to, for all the events.

Mohammed’s burial was delayed over plans by the family to conclude autopsy.

He died on August 11, after a brief illness at the age of 52.

The late Mohammed Fawehinmi had a law degree from the University of Buckingham, England and was called to Nigerian bar in 1998. In 2003, he was involved in a sole auto crash in Lagos, which affected his spinal cord and confined him to the wheel chair.