Paul Omokuvie, Bauchi

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has appointed three new Special Advisers and one Senior Special Assistant.

The governor’s Senior Special Assistant on Media, Muktar Gidado, who made the appointments known in a statement, gave names of the appointees as Baffa Haruna Disina, Special Adviser, Political Affairs; Brigadier General Marcus Kokko Yake, Special Adviser, Security; Hajiya Maryam A.D Rufa’i, Special Adviser, Domestic NGOs and Community Development while Joshua Titus Sanga was appointed as Senior Special Assistant on Due Process.

The appointees alongside the Commissioners, Head of Civil Service, Adamu Alhaji Manu, Ahmed Abubakar Ma’aji and Isa Babayo Tilde were inaugurated yesterday at the Banquet Hall, Government House Bauchi.

Also sworn in were Usman Aliyu Kawu, Engineer Mohammed Binni Abdulkadir, Abubakar Mansur Abdu, Dr Bako Abubakar Mohammed and Saleh Maigana Kafi as Permanent Secretaries.