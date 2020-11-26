By Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, yesterday, received the repatriated Ife Terracotta from his Foreign Affairs counterpart, Geoffrey Onyeama.

Onyeama was accompanied during the presentation by the

Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Nigeria, Mr. Harry van

Dijk.

The Special Assistant to the President (Media),

Office of the Minister of Information and Culture, Segun Adeyemi, in a statement issued in Abuja, said while receiving the artifact in his office in Abuja on Thursday, Mohammed said the return of the stolen Ife Terracotta marked a

milestone in Nigeria’s efforts at pursuing the return of the country’s

antiquities.

“It gives me profound joy to receive this very important antiquity, an

Ife Terracotta, which is dated to be at least 600 years old. I am even

more delighted that our efforts at pursuing the return of Nigerian

antiquities, which we launched last November, have started yielding

fruits,” Mohammed said.

Mohammed also said the government’s resolve

to seek the repatriation of the nation’s timeless and priceless

artifacts was strengthened by President Muhammadu Buhari’s marching

order for Nigeria to tap into tourism and other fields, where Nigeria

has comparative advantages, in order to generate income for the nation

and secure jobs for our youths.

“One way of generating income for the country is if our cultural

properties are exhibited around the world to a fee-paying audience, on

the basis of proper agreement that acknowledges us as owners and

confers the right benefits on us. But this is not possible for as long

as most of them adorn the museums and private collections of others,

who describe them as their properties,” Mohammed added.

While describing the handing over of the artifact as a new beginning, Mohammed also said apart from the pecuniary benefits, the priceless

objects wrought by the nation’s forebears are unifying factors among

the diverse cultures in the country.

He stated that the Ife Terracotta was smuggled from Nigeria through Ghana to

The Netherlands in 2019 with a forged document.

The Minister of Information and Culture said following the

interception of the artifact by the Dutch Customs at Schiphol Airport

in The Netherlands, Nigeria was invited to prove her case against the

suspected smuggler, which the country did successfully, hence the

return of the artifact.

“Let me state here that Nigeria believes in joint international

efforts to put a stop to illicit export and import of cultural goods.

The issue of cultural property should not be a ground of rancour and

discord among nations. That is if nations choose to tow the path which

the Kingdom of The Netherlands has chosen by insisting on justice,

fairness and amity,” Mohammed stated.

In his remarks, Onyeama expressed gratitude to the Government of

Netherlands for the efficient and expeditious manner in which it

deployed resources to identify, retrieve and repatriate the Ife

Terracotta to Nigeria.

On his part, Dijk said the return of the artifact is a fitting gift to mark the

50th anniversary of the UNESCO Convention on the Prevention of Illicit

Trafficking of Culture Heritage, of which Nigeria and The Netherlands

are signatories.

Adeyemi further stated that the Director General of the National Commission for Museums and

Monuments, Prof. Abba Isa-Tijjani, has taken custody of the artifact for

cleaning and treatment at the Conversation Laboratory before its

eventual display to the public.