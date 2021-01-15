From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Concerned Elders/Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Kwara State chapter have described the duo of Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, and Minister of State for Transportation, Olugbemi Saraki, as characters without any electoral value to challenge Governor Abdulrahaman Abdulrazak.

Apparently countering the Wednesday’s attack on Kwara governor by the delegations, loyal to the ministers, the elders told newsmen at the APC national secretariat that Mohammed and Saraki are paperweight and ordinary appointees of President Muhammadu Buhari with little or no contribution to make in Kwara politics.

Dismissing the threat to unleash fangs on the governor, should the party’s national leadership failed to revert the decision to remove Bashir Omolaja Bolarinwa, they maintained that the state party chapter, under Bolarinwa’s leadership, is a ‘disaster waiting to happen’.

The group, led by Chairman of Kwara APC Elders’ Forum, Kunle Suleiman, Nigeria’s immediate-past ambassador to Malaysia, Nurudeen Muhammed and Suleiman Makanjuola Ajadi, described the other APC faction as failed governorship aspirants.

Asked the involvement of Mohammed and Saraki, Suleiman said: “Those ministers and association of failed governorship aspirants can come to Abuja to say nonsense but they are just paperweight politicians. They have no influence at the grassroots. Even, a professor, who prides himself as a former university vice chancellor, would still have to come to the grassroots to learn.”

Ajadi described the ministers as mere presidential appointees who lacked the capability to win elections.

“The ministers are not elected officials. President Buhari picked them not based on their capability to win elections. If you check the pedigree of the two ministers, you will understand what I am saying that they do not have the capacity to win elections,” he said.

Stating their mission to the headquarters of the ruling party in Abuja, the delegation said: “We also wish to make some clarifications to the public, particularly our national party leaders, on some issues concerning party administration back home. First, we throw our weight behind the decision of the national headquarters of our party to appoint a dogged, committed and level-headed party chieftain, Abdullahi Samari as the acting chairman.

“This is a lifesaving decision for the party that had been in the grip of power drunk and self-conceited individuals whose only loyalists are garrulous and selfish few whose only anger with the governor is that he did not make himself a yes-man or stooge through whom the public vault is thrown open…”