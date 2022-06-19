By Christy Anyanwu

It was a Friday night to remember as Afro Nero Band thrilled fun seekers to no end at Moist Club, Oniru Beach, Lagos recently.

The serene, beautiful ambience of the club added glamour to the evening as the band brought back memories of good old days with its old skool music.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The pendulum of the night, however, took a different turn when the leader of the band, Rotimi Otedola mounted the stage, dishing out highlife fusion from Nigeria and Ghana. It was an indeed an intimate session between him and the guests, who were all entertained with old school tunes in the Afro Nero way.

Speaking, Rotimi Otedola noted that his band’s focus is to try and give the audience the songs they missed while they were young. “It’s an evening of bringing back the old memories. You know, the music industry is now different; everyone is going hip-hop. But Afro Nero plays highlife music, a fusion of mellifluous African rhythms blended with harmonious jazz melodies,” he said.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .