By Henry Uche

The new president of Chartered Institute Of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM), Mr. Olusegun Mojeed, has pledged inclusiveness, intergenerational connectedness for all stakeholders to benefit from the goodwill and other offerings of the institute during his two-year tenure. At his investiture during the week in Lagos as the 20th President, Mojeed affirmed that he was resolute to leave no stone unturned in his pursuit to meet the expectations of human resource practitioners in the country as he takes charge.

In his acceptance speech, he reiterated commitment to meet CIPM’s MIDAS Agenda , which stands for: Mentoring and Grooming the next Generation of Leaders for appropriate leadership roles within the institute; Inclusiveness and Intergenerational Connectedness: which seeks to ensure that all generations and sectors (private and public) are connected appropriately for the goodwill and benefit of the Institute.

Others are delivering Exceptional Service to all Stakeholders; Accreditation of the Institute’s Certificates to be recognized by every reputable organization and Scaling Up Capacity and Competence on all Frontiers in Nigeria and beyond.

