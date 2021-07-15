• As gov Sanwo-Olu felicitates, promise improved workers welfare

By Henry Uche

The new president of Chartered Institute Of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM) Mr. Olusegun Mojeed, has pledged inclusiveness, intergenerational connectedness for all stakeholders to benefit from the goodwill and other offerings of the institute during his two year tenure as the president/ chairman of Council.

At his investiture yesterday in Lagos as the 20th President, Mojeed affirmed that he was resolute to leave no stone unturned in his pursuit to meet the expectations of human resource Practitioners in the country as he takes charge.

In his acceptance speech, he reiterated commitment to meet CIPM’s MIDAS Agenda which stands for: Mentoring and Grooming the next Generation of Leaders for appropriate leadership roles within the institute; Inclusiveness and Intergenerational Connectedness: which seeks to ensure that all generations and sectors (private and public) are connected appropriately for the goodwill and benefit of the Institute.

Others are delivering Exceptional Service to all Stakeholders; Accreditation of the Institute’s Certificates to be recognized by every reputable organization and Scaling Up Capacity and Competence on all Frontiers in Nigeria and beyond.

“We have started working already because anything short of quality result is an excuse and we don’t want that. As we move, we shall be focused, intentional and dogged in delivering quality service to all our stakeholders.

“The engagement continues. We would achieve our MIDAS agenda to the glory of God and benefit of humanity. It will be my greatest prize that our Institute would be recognized as a thought leader within the comity of nations in Africa and beyond.

He called for inputs from right thinking persons for a cross fertilization of ideas to move not only CIPM forward but the HR Profession too. “I would like to extend an invitation to all our members, and friends of the Institute who have transforming ideas to kindly share them with us. We are serious when we say we would harness all the energies in the room in furtherance of the pursuit of our vision, mission and living our core values as an Institute,” he averred.

In a goodwill message, the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by the Commissioner for Establishment, Training & Pension, Abiodun Onayele, felicitate with Mojeed and reiterated his administration’s resolve to review and improve the welfare of workers in the State.

The governor pledged to work hand in glove with CIPM for better human resource management to improved workers Productivity. “We shall align with CIPM for better understanding and management of human resources to get the very best from our personnel,” he assured.

