Organisers of Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Boxing Clinic have assured boxers of top-class training experience during their three-day camp at the ultra-modern Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Boxing Gym (MOMBG).

The clinic is organised for eight selected Nigerian boxers by Flykite Productions, managers of GOtv Boxing Night, and supported by Chief Adewunmi Ogunsanya (SAN), Chairman, MultiChoice Nigeria and Chairman GOtv Boxing.

Addressing boxers and coaches at the gym, Jenkins Alumona, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Flykite Productions, said modalities have been put in place to ensure they have a good camping experience.

Alumona stated that this is the first edition of the clinic which opened on Thursday. He added that plans are in place to hold the clinic every quarter.

“Everything you need for the next three days will be provided to ensure you are comfortable and focused. This gym is in a secluded environment that enables boxers to focus fully on the training. I want you to relax, train, and get fit. This is the first edition of this clinic. We will try and do this quarterly,” he said.

Alumona explained that the clinic is aimed at bridging the capacity gap among Nigerian boxers and urged the boxers to take full advantage of the opportunity.

“The promoter, Chief Ogunsanya, believes that Nigerian boxers should be able to train the way foreign professionals do. It is why we have taken you guys away from all forms of distraction. There are talents out there, but not enough capacity. I urge you guys to take full advantage of this facility to equip yourselves. I am confident that at the end of these three days, you will be better,” he said.