As an extension of its contribution to the development of professional boxing in Nigeria, the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Boxing Gym, in collaboration with Flykite Productions, has announced a three-day boxing clinic for eight Nigerian boxers.

The boxers, six males and two females, will be camped at the ultramodern Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Boxing Gym (MOMBG) from Thursday, November 3 to Saturday, November 5.

Boxers selected for the clinic are Rilwan Oladosu (Super featherweight), Steven Kadima (Cruiserweight), Sikiru Waheed (Flyweight) and Mojid Adeniji (Middleweight).

Others are Chibuike Ogbuagu (Heavyweight), Omole Dolapo (Featherweight), Kehinde Ayomiposi (Super flyweight) and Happiness Okoh (Featherweight).

Jenkins Alumona, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Flykite Productions, organisers of GOtv Boxing Night, noted that the clinic is aimed at expanding the capacities of the selected boxers and putting them in shape for their next bouts. He added that the boxers will be under the tutelage of renowned boxing coaches, Augustine Okporu, Shehu Yusuf and Afolabi Shittu.

“This clinic is the brainchild of Chief Adewunmi Ogunsanya (SAN), Chairman, MultiChoice Nigeria and Chairman, GOtv Boxing. The Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Gym is standing in memory of his late wife. Chief Ogunsanya is committed to the development of boxing in Nigeria, as he has demonstrated through GOtv Boxing Night and GOtv Boxing NextGen Search before this clinic. Essentially, the clinic is part of his desire to see Nigeria boxers and boxing grow,” said Alumona.

He also noted that the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Boxing Gym is Nigeria’s most modern boxing facility. According to him, the multi-million Naira gym is intended as a pre-bout preparation facility for local as well as foreign boxers. It is also, said Alumona, an academy for nurturing promising boxers to stardom. The fully air conditioned facility, located in a serene environment, accommodates over 30 boxers and trainers at a time.

It is fitted with modern training equipment such as a standard ring, thread mills, punching and speed bags, double-end bags, wrecking ball snatchers, sparring mitts, focus mitts and bar bells among others. Last year, 14 boxers billed to fight at an edition of GOtv Boxing Night were put through their paces at the gym.

Speaking on the coaches selected to run the clinic, Alumona said: “We have confidence in the two coaches and trainer to bring real value to the clinic.”