From Ndubuisi Orji, and Aidoghie Paulinus Abuja

Former Minister of Information, Chief Ikeobasi Mokelu, has joined the presidential race.

The chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who served in the military government of late General Sani Abacha has concluded plans to obtain the expression of interest and nomination forms.

He is also expected to engage with party members in the South East and in his Ubolo Unodu Ward 1, Oraifite, Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Mokelu who was the convener of ‘I Stand With Buhari’ movement in 2018, was also a delegate to the National Constitutional Conference which held from 1994 to 1995.

Meanwhile, former Chief of Staff in Abia State, Cosmas Ndukwe, has obtained the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential nomination form.

Ndukwe, while speaking with journalists, at the PDP National Secretariat in Abuja, shortly after obtaining his expression of interest and nomination forms, said it was the turn of the South East to produce president.

He said the challenges confronting the country would be addressed when the right people are elected into political offices.

Ndukwe said if elected as president, he would address the security challenges confronting the country.

“I have been the chief of staff to Abia State government. I know the problem of security of this nation. The problem of security of this nation is 98 per cent political and only two per cent reality. Abacha said it, and I believe that any security challenge that a nation cannot solve in one week has some political undertone. As a chief of staff, I know that the issue of security is supposed not to be discussed publicly, but I know that there are more than 1,000 unclothed DSS people in our states fishing out information and sending out the same information to my boss. Are you telling me that those people are no longer working again, they are no longer gathering intelligence? If they are not, them vote me as president and I will spur them to action.”