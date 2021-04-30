By Lukman Olabiyi

The embattled Nollywood star, Olanrewaju James, also known as Baba Ijesha may spend rest of his life in prison if he is found guilty of sexual assault by penetration.

The offence among others were part the list of charges being consider by Lagos State Government to file against the Nollywood star in court.

Baba Ijesha who is currently in police custody is accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl and the state government had declared it intention to take over the case from the police.

The state government through its agency, Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team (LSDSVRT) reiterated it position of zero tolerance to all forms of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence and it firm commitment to ensuring justice for survivors

In a statement shared by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Lagos, Gboyega Akosile on his Twitter handle @gboyegaakosile,

LSDSVRT revealed the possible charges Baba Ijesha could face if legal action is carried out against him.

The statement read, “This is to inform members of the public that the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Team is actively following up on the Baba ljesha’s case, we are also in direct contact with the complainant with a view to providing the necessary support.

“We confirm that the duplicate case file has been forwarded to the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice. For the avoidance of doubt, the following allegations are being considered:

“Sexual Assault by Penetration- S 261 of the Criminal law of Lagos State, 2015 punishable by Life imprisonment

“Attempted Sexual Assault by Penetration-S262 of the Criminal law, punishable by 14 years imprisonment

“Sexual Assault-S263 of the Criminal Law, punishable by 3 years imprisonment (4) Indecent treatment of a child- S135 of the Criminal Law punishable by 7 years imprisonment

“We have absolute confidence in the criminal justice system, as well as social support structures in Lagos State in ensuring justice is served in this matter and most importantly, the survivor receives the relevant support on her journey towards healing.

“We, therefore, use this medium to reiterate Lagos State Government’s position of zero tolerance to all forms of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence and our firm commitment to ensuring justice for survivors.”