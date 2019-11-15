Lucy Nnaji

Obasi John Mark was inspired by his secondary school teacher to take up a career in comedy.

Today, the Delta State University graduate of Computer Science has grown to be a fast rising comedian. In this chat, he opens up on the journey so far.

How did you come into comedy?

Back then in secondary School, my class teacher, Mr. Okpalakume used to be the Jet Club master. He it was who inspired me into taking up a career in comedy.

What goes through your mind when cracking a joke?

When cracking a joke, what goes through my mind is what to say to make my audience see the creativity in me. Also, my concern is how to ease someone of stress and worries at that very moment. Well, I am not in contest with anybody; I am my own motivation.

Are your parents in support of your career?

I am from a family of five – one girl and four boys; and I am the last-born. My family has been very supportive of my career, most especially, my mom. I remember the day she reminded me of some of my mind-blowing jokes, which I have even forgotten. She is late now, may her gentle soul rest in peace.

What are you working on presently?

I am working on my event that is coming up next year March. It’s tagged: ‘Head 2 Head’.

What do you think should be put in place to make comedy more lucrative in Nigeria?

Government needs to put more funds into entertainment, most especially, comedy and event centers. Our event centers are expensive because private bodies own them. If the government should step in, it would be less expensive. People should also come up with innovations like Comedy Quest, a reality show for up and coming comedians, as well as comedy awards.

What’s the hardest thing you’ve done in your career?

I think the hardest thing I’ve done was combining education and my career coupled with the fact that I was a science student. I would be in Lagos this weekend and the other weekend I would be in Abuja. And I had to still sit for my tests and so on. That was hard.

Are you married or single?

I am single for now. I just came out of one. I would be in a relationship if I find someone who shares the same vision and dream with me. My ideal woman must be a dream chaser, educated, beautiful with good conduct, and above all, God fearing. Why not, I can date a young, single mother if the reason she left her baby papa was genuine enough.

Aside comedy, what else do you do?

Asides comedy, I play football. I am a good footballer.

What advice do you have for the younger ones?

They should keep doing their own thing and be original. Don’t think anybody is seeing you, one day the hustle will pay.

Where would you be in the next five years?

In the next five years, my brand would have been a household name. With the plans on ground, most especially with God on my side, I will achieve greatness.