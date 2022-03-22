Momas Electricity Meter Manufacturing Company (MEMMCOL) and the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the development of smart prepaid meters in the country.

A statement in Lagos said the agreement was signed by Chairman of MEMMCOL, Kola Balogun, and Executive Vice Chairman of NASENI, Prof. Mohammed Haruna, in Abuja, recently.

Balogun said the partnership would address the metering challenges in the Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

“The terms of reference is that we collaborate and synergise to develop local capability on meters and some other technology inclined devices that will be useful for the nation. Essentially, it is to develop the first set of meters that will address the incoming Internet of Things (IoT) smart meters. This meter will make energy more accountable, it will be consumer friendly, ease revenue collection and monitoring of power theft in the sector.”

He said the processes have already started and expressed optimism that the new meter would be launched before the end of the year.

On his part, Haruna said NASENI was ready and committed to partnering with the company in areas of meter installation, training design, maintenance, among others.

He said NASENI’s mandate was to collaborate with organisations like MOMAS for national development and job creation.