Momas Electricity Meter Manufacturing Company (MEMMCOL) and the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the development of smart prepaid meters in the country.

A statement issued in Lagos by MEMMCOL said the agreement was signed by Mr Kola Balogun, Chairman, MEMMCOL and Prof. Mohammed Haruna, Executive Vice Chairman, NASENI recently in Abuja.

Balogun said the partnership would help to address the metering challenges in the Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

“The terms of reference is that we collaborate and synergise to develop local capability on meters and some other technology inclined devices that will be useful for the nation. Essentially, it is to develop the first set of meters that will address the incoming Internet of Things (IoT) smart meters. This meter will make energy more accountable, it will be consumer friendly, ease revenue collection and monitoring of power theft in the sector,” Balogun said.

He said the processes have already started and expressed optimism that the new meter would be launched before the end of the year.

He said when the prototype of the meter was developed, it would serve as a standard and guide for other companies involved in meter manufacturing in Nigeria.

“This will be a more modern type of meter and will address all the peculiarities being faced currently by prepaid meter users. We believe this is an opportunity to close to huge metering gap in the country which is one of the problem bedeviling the power sector,” Balogun said.

On his part, Haruna said NASENI was ready and committed to partnering with the company in areas of meter installation, training design, maintenance, amongst others.

He said NASENI’s mandate was to collaborate with organisations like MOMAS for national development and job creation.