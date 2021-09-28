Momentum continues to build for Valentine Ozigbo, the flag-bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the November poll as a powerful support group, Ozigbo Vanguard, flags off its campaign activities.

Ozigbo Vanguard is a support group comprised of prominent professionals, politicians, artisans, and students committed to delivering a resounding victory for the PDP candidate at the polls.

As the Ozigbo Vanguard’s office held the flag-off event in Awka on Saturday, September 25, 2021, the group announced its plans for the grassroots campaign and sensitisation of Ndi Anambra ahead of the polls.

While addressing the large gathering, the Convener of Ozigbo Vanguard, Sir Izuchukwu Oraelosi, said the group remains focused on ensuring that Ozigbo emerges as the next governor of Anambra State.

“Ozigbo Vanguard enjoys a massive grassroots base. We are present in every local government, ward and polling unit. We are passionate individuals and will be taking the gospel of Valentine Ozigbo to the doorsteps of Ndi Anambra,” Sir Oraelosi submitted.

While delivering a brief speech, Mr Victor Okpoko, the Director-General of Ozigbo Vanguard, said the support group, has taken definite steps to ensure that Ka Anambra Chawapu message reaches every doorstep in the state.

He said: “Our plans for Ndi Anambra are solid and will bring results. We are set to go on market rallies that will touch all the villages in Anambra State.

“We have also launched a weekly radio programme, ‘Ozigbo Listens’, which will address the questions of Ndi Anambra and intimate them with the Ka Anambra Chawapu manifesto.”

A high point of the day’s event was the donation of a Toyota Sienna vehicle to the campaign team by Lolo Nneka Enwelu, the Woman Leader of Ozigbo Vanguard. According to Lolo Enwelu, the vehicle will be instrumental for the day to day movement of the women to the doorsteps of Ndi Anambra.

In his reaction, Mr Ozigbo expressed his gratitude to the group for their selfless contribution to the Ka Anambra Chawapu project, assuring them his approval of their grand plans.

“Thank you very much for believing in me. This project is for the future of Anambra. It is a project we would all be proud of. With efforts like this and the support of Ndi Anambra, I am confident that when the elections are done, we will roll drums in jubilation for the victory we have achieved. Together, we shall march to Agu-Awka,” Ozigbo declared to a loud applause from the gathering.

He commissioned the Ozigbo Vanguard office, a well-equipped edifice that is strategically located along the Enugu-Onitsha expressway. He was accompanied to the event by his running mate, Mrs Azuka Enemo and several directors of the PDP Governorship Campaign Organisation, party leaders and faithful, including Chief Okey Muo Aroh, a member of the PDP National Working Committee (NWC).

