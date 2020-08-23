Monaco manager, Niko Kovac has lauded Henry Onyekuru and believes he is one of the best wingers in Ligue 1.
The 23-year-old joined the Monegasques in the summer of 2019 after ending his two-year stay with Premier League club, Everton, following his inability to acquire a work permit in England.
The Nigeria international struggled for game time with the Stade Louis II out- fit on his arrival, owing to illness and other factors.
He had to rejoin Galatasaray on loan in January for a change in fortune, having impressed with the
side during his first spell, where he helped the club win the 2018-19 Super Lig title.
Onyekuru has returned to Monaco after his loan deal with the Yellow and Reds expired and has been delivering convincing showings for the club during their pre-season games.
The forward has formed a productive partnership with Gelson Martins to the admiration of their manager, Kovac.
“You have certainly seen how we played against AZ. We played well, we were well prepared to line up in a 4-3-3,” Kovac told the club website.
Leave a Reply