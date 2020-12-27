Super Eagles striker, Henry Onyekuru is among four players who have been transfer-listed by French Ligue 1 club Monaco ahead of the opening of the January transfer window, according to Foot Mercato.

The regional daily newspaper said Monaco will focus on sales during the winter market and the main candidates tipped for the exit door are Henry Onyekuru, Samuel Grandsir, Strahinja Pavlovic and Youssef Ait-Bennacer.

The Nigeria national teamer has found playing opportunities hard to come by ever since he joined the Principality outfit, with eight appearances in all competitions spread across one and a half seasons.

This term, he has not figured for Monaco since his cameo appearance against Stade Rennais on September 19.

Onyekuru spent the second half of the 2019-2020 campaign on loan at Turkish giants Galatasaray and a return to the Istanbul club is on the cards next month, with a permanent switch being mooted.

The 23-year-old, who lists Eupen, Everton and RSC Anderlecht as his previous employers, has a contract with Monaco until June 30, 2024.