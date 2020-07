French Ligue 1 club, Monaco have joined the race to sign ex-Nigeria U-23 international, Umar Sadiq, who is also on the radar of Lille as a replacement for Victor Osimhen this summer.

According to Sportski Zurnal, the Principality outfit is ready to pay eight million euros plus bonuses worth two million euros to sign the Partizan Belgrade frontman.

Monaco’s ten million euros valuation is below Partizan’s fifteen million euros asking price on the striker’s head.