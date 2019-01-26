Monaco football director, Michael Emenalo’s days seem to be numbered with the return of the club’s former coach Leonardo Jardim to the French side.

The decision of AS Monaco to sack head coach Thierry Henry Friday and, reportedly, director of football Michael Emenalo as well — the former has been confirmed, the latter is just an expectation and rumor, for now — with the previous manager, Jardim coming back to take over again.

Emenalo and Jardim have not had a good working relationship.

Before joining the French side, Emenalo has worked with English premier league side Chelsea in the same capacity.

It could be recalled that the principality side asked the former coach Henry Thiery to step aside on Thursday following not too impressive performance of the club under him.

The club has gone ahead to open discussion with former coach Leornado Jardim who left the team before Henry took over.

During the first spell of Jardim, the relationship between him and Emenalo was not cordial.

The management of the club on Friday confirmed the sacking of Emenalo.