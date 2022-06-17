Nollywood star and talk show host, Monalisa Chinda-Coker, is set to partner with Goje Africa and others to revamp and revitalise tourism in West Africa.

Tagged: ‘Destination West Africa Project’, the aim of the initiative is basically to encourage Africans to travel Africa.

In a chat, Monalisa said they would be visiting tourist attractions to shine the light on destinations, with the aim of promoting trade, culture and business. “Also, we will be exploring further opportunities in West African and Nigerian tourisms. We also look forward to sharing the beauty of our common heritage, cultural similarities among others.

“Most importantly, we look forward to engaging the youths in these areas to further consolidate on the gains and importance of tourism. And since I have a platform and a huge following, we intend to bring these places to the front burner in the scheme of global markets and visitations. Also, as the host of You and I with Monalisa, the pan-African TV talk show since 2015, our sixth season focuses primarily on tourism and its huge potentials, especially on the African continent,” she stated.

According to the organisers, “Having identified the gaps in domesticating intra-Africa tourism, Goge Africa and its partners have come together to launch the Destination West Africa project. The project is to encourage Africans to travel Africa, but the campaign kicks off with the West coast of Africa.”

While the first leg will see them touring four West African countries including Benin, Togo, Ghana and Ivory Coast starting from Nigeria, the second leg will take them to Gambia, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Liberia and Guinea Conakry. The historic tours will air on Goge Africa with over 40 million viewers, as well as You and I with Monalisa on DSTV.

