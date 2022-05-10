From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Kidnappers yesterday abducted the deputy traditional ruler of Otuabula community in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

The monarch, Chief Otia Isomom, aged 50, was kidnapped alongside one Mrs Lucy Osain and Mr Friday Abah.

Sources in the community said the kidnappers, numbering 20, invaded the community and abducted the monarch and the two other victims.

The fourth person that could have been kidnapped was said to have fought back and escaped with a dagger wound by the kidnappers.

Police spokesman in Bayelsa State, SP Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the kidnapping, said that the police were intensifying efforts in rescuing the abducted victims, while investigation was ongoing to apprehend the culprits.