From Emmanuel Adeyemi Lokoja

A first class traditional ruler, Adogu of Eganyi, Alhaji Mohamed Adembe, two pharmacists, a pastor and his wife were, on Tuesday, variously kidnapped in Kogi State.

The traditional ruler was said to be abducted along Okene – Adogo road, while one of the pharmacists, Ganoyu Moses Ozimata, who is the proprietor of Lifted Pharmacy Kabba, was said to have been trailed to his house after closing from work and abducted at gunpoint.

The kidnapping of the royal father, which was one out of many in recent time, occurred barely three days after the kidnap of Pharmacist AbdulAzeez Obajimoh, the Managing Director of AZECO Pharmaceutical Company, at Ozuwaya, in Okene, Kogi State

The abduction of the Pharmacist, Obajimoh, was said to be resisted by some youths in the neighbourhood, which resorted to sporadic gunshots that killed one Habeeb Anda and injured two others before the kidnappers escaped with the man.

Meanwhile, an eyewitness account said Ozimata had left his shop located at Bolorunduro street Kabba, and headed to his residence, in Fehinti Quarters, unknown to him that he was being trailed by some hefty men in a Golf 3 saloon car.

Immediately, the gate of his residence was opened, the account said the men jumped into his Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) and pointed a gun at him with the aim of zooming away with him in his SUV, but the vehicle was trapped in the gutter.

However, they were said to have swiftly evacuated him into their own salon golf where they escaped with him.

However, a pastor and his wife whose identities were not yet known were said to have been abducted along the Kotonkarfi- Abuja highway when they were traveling in their personal car, on Tuesday afternoon.

