Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Galadima of Muri, Alhaji Tukur Abba Tukur, yesterday, advocated for a law that would make completion of secondary education a basic prerequisite for marriage, by a girl-child in Nigeria.

Turkur made the call in Jalingo, when the State Universal Basic Education Board, in collaboration with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) led 100 youths they trained on safe and quality education for every child to his palace on a courtesy visit.

He said when enacted, such law would help in tackling child marriage, inimical to women’s health and development in the country.

According to him, this would be possible if government at all levels make primary and secondary education free and compulsory for all Nigerian children.

“Government should endeavour to declare primary and secondary education education in the country free and compulsory especially for the girl-child,” he said.

“It is only when parents have the confidence that their female children are in safe hands while in schools that they would willingly enrol them in schools,” he noted.

Team leader, Mrs. Kerkebe Ibrahim, said they were in his palace to seek his support for safe and quality education for children, especially the girl-child.