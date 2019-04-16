Ejembi, Makurdi

No fewer than 310 persons have allegedly been killed by suspected Fulani herdsmen with 13 persons injured in 39 separate attacks between February 2011 and April 2, 2019, in Gwer West Local Government Area of Benue State.

The traditional ruler in charge of Gwer West Local Government Area, Ter Tyoshin II, His Royal Highness, Chief Daniel Abomtse, disclosed this on Tuesday while hosting the State Working Committee of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Benue State council in his palace at Naka.

“Over 310 people have been killed by suspected Fulani herdsmen in my domain from February 8, 2011, to April 2, 2019. Within the same period, 13 persons were also injured in 39 attacks in my domain by the invading herdsmen.”

Chief Abomste lamented that his subjects were still languishing in pains and tears and wondered why some people from elsewhere would come to his domain in the name of grazing only to kill, maim and occupy the land.

He noted that there was a need for all hands to be on deck to check the continued attacks and invasion of the Benue community by the armed herdsmen.

The traditional ruler challenged the new executive officials of the union to leave legacies behind for others to emulate, stressing that the union needed a conducive environment to operate, saying if journalists failed in their duty, the whole world would collapse.

Earlier in her speech, State Chairman of NUJ, Mrs. Victoria Asher, said they were at the palace to condole with the Ter Tyoshin over the frequent attacks on his people by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

Asher who prayed God to give the traditional ruler the wisdom of King Solomon to rule over his people assured him that the union would continue to partner his palace in the area of publicity to attract attention to the plight of his people.